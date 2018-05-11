Russia's Putin, Germany's Merkel discuss Iran nuclear deal: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Iran nuclear deal after Washington announced its withdrawal from it, the Kremlin said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the 2015 deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for measures restricting its nuclear program, did not go far enough in removing the threat posed by Iran to the United States and its allies in the Middle East.