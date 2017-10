MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Iran nuclear program, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi, Russia October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

In a phone call, held on the initiative of the Israeli side, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and the referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan, the Kremlin said in a statement.