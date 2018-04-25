Kremlin questions whether a new Iran nuclear deal is possible

(Reuters) - Russia questioned on Wednesday whether it would be possible to repeat earlier work to clinch a new Iran nuclear deal, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on the deal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“We know that the nuclear deal was the meticulous work of a number of countries. Is it possible to repeat that work — that is a question,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

With a May 12 deadline looming for Trump to decide on restoring U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he had spoken to the U.S. president about a “new deal” through which the United States and Europe would tackle concerns about Iran beyond its nuclear program.

Peskov said the Kremlin supports keeping the current Iran nuclear deal in place.

“We do not know what is being talked about, we support the nuclear deal as it is today. We think that there are no alternatives,” said Peskov.