MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ali Larijani, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, said on Monday that Tehran had a specific plan of action if the United States withdrew from the nuclear pact and that Washington would regret any such decision, the Interfax news agency reported.

File photo: Ali Larijani holds a news conference in Istanbul January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Larijani made the statement in St Petersburg where he was taking part in a parliamentary forum.