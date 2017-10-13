Russia says Trump stance on Iran deal 'extremely troubling': RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday it was “extremely troubling” that U.S. President Donald Trump was raising questions that had been settled when an international deal on Iran’s nuclear program was signed, RIA news agency reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about Iran and the Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ryabkov was quoted as saying that Russia sees its main task now as preventing the Iran nuclear deal from collapsing. He called on all sides to stay committed to the deal, the news agency reported.