MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Acting Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he planned to discuss the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih when they meet at an economic forum in St. Petersburg later this month.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in Santa Cruz, Bolivia November 23, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado/File Photo

Novak told reporters global oil prices are currently under the influence of geopolitics but “fundamentally the market is balancing out”.