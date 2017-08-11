FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 2 days ago

Russia says 'a pity' U.S. casts doubt on Iran nuclear deal

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday it is a pity that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was casting doubt on the 2015 deal to curtail Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers and their representatives as they take part in the ASEAN-US Ministerial meeting during the 50th ASEAN regional security forum in suburban Manila, Philippines August 6, 2017.Noel Celis/Pool

"Unfortunately now our American partners call this ...(treaty) into question," Lavrov told a meeting with students broadcast live by state television.

"In the Trump administration they continue calling these agreements wrong and erroneous, and it's a pity that such a successful treaty is now somewhat being cast into doubt."

Trump said on Thursday said he did not believe that Iran was living up to the spirit of the deal.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

