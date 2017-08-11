Russia says 'a pity' U.S. casts doubt on Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday it is a pity that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was casting doubt on the 2015 deal to curtail Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers and their representatives as they take part in the ASEAN-US Ministerial meeting during the 50th ASEAN regional security forum in suburban Manila, Philippines August 6, 2017. Noel Celis/Pool

"Unfortunately now our American partners call this ...(treaty) into question," Lavrov told a meeting with students broadcast live by state television.

"In the Trump administration they continue calling these agreements wrong and erroneous, and it's a pity that such a successful treaty is now somewhat being cast into doubt."

Trump said on Thursday said he did not believe that Iran was living up to the spirit of the deal.