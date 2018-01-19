Iran nuclear deal cannot survive if U.S. pulls out: Russia's Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday the Iran nuclear deal cannot survive if the United States pulls out the agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said a week ago that if the “disastrous flaws” of the 2015 international agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program were not fixed within 120 days then Washington would withdraw.

“This agreement cannot be implemented if one of the participants unilaterally steps out of it. It will fall apart, there will be no deal then,” Lavrov told reporters at the United Nations in New York.