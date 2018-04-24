Russia and China seek international support for Iran nuclear deal

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia and China have submitted a draft statement expressing “unwavering support” for the Iran nuclear agreement and hope it will receive broad backing at a U.N. non-proliferation conference in Geneva, Russia’s delegate told the meeting on Tuesday.

Vladimir Yermakov, Director general of the Department for non-proliferation and arms control of Russia attends the 2nd Preparatory session of the 2020 Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Director General for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov told the meeting that the Iran deal, known as the JCPOA, was fragile and any attempt to amend it would affect the global non-proliferation regime.