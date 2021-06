FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for a meeting with U.S. special envoy Marshall Billingslea in Vienna, Austria June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said of Friday a nuclear deal with Iran is “within reach”, the TASS news agency cited him as saying.

Iran and six world powers adjourned nuclear talks on Sunday for consultations in their capitals.