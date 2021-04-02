Russia says Iran, world power talks over, appear on right track

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Friday that talks between world powers and Iran over its troubled 2015 nuclear deal had ended and that his assessment was that things were on the right track.

“The virtual meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA is over,” Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter, using the acronym for the nuclear accord. “Discussions were quite businesslike and will continue. The impression is that we are on the right track but the way ahead will not be easy and will require intensive efforts. The stakeholders seem to be ready for that.”