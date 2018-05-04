FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says will honor Iran nuclear deal as long as others do: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Moscow would honor its commitments on the Iran nuclear deal for as long as other countries did, the Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: a meeting of RRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo - RC1AA41260A0

U.S. President Donald Trump faces a May 12 deadline to decide whether to pull the United States out of the 2015 agreement, which offered Tehran relief from international sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Moscow has repeatedly said it wants the deal left intact.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday Russia would deem any changes to the deal to be unacceptable too.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

