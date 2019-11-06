Russia urges Iran to fulfill commitments under nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference, a day ahead of the first meeting of the new Syrian Constitutional Committee at the Untied Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday called on Iran to fulfill the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, but said Moscow understood why Tehran was cutting back on its commitments.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Lavrov said events unfolding around the nuclear deal were extremely alarming. He blamed the situation on the United States, which pulled out of the pact and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.