Russia vows to deepen ties with Iran despite U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is firmly committed to continuing to deepen ties with Iran despite a U.S. decision to quit an international nuclear deal and impose new sanctions on Tehran, Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov in Helsinki, Finland September 12, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and was preparing new sanctions on Iran to ensure it did not develop nuclear weapons.