FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 10, 2018 / 8:41 AM / in an hour

Russia vows to deepen ties with Iran despite U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is firmly committed to continuing to deepen ties with Iran despite a U.S. decision to quit an international nuclear deal and impose new sanctions on Tehran, Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov in Helsinki, Finland September 12, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and was preparing new sanctions on Iran to ensure it did not develop nuclear weapons.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.