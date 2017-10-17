Russian, Iranian diplomats to discuss Iran nuclear deal this week: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow this week to discuss the situation around the Iran nuclear deal, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian as saying on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi talks to journalists after meeting senior officials from the United States, Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France in a hotel in Vienna, Austria, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

“Certainly, the focus is on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in the light of (U.S. President Donald) Trump’s statement about his intentions ... and signals that the USA is inclined to supplement this document, to alter it or modify in a direction that suits Washington,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying.