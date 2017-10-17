FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian, Iranian diplomats to discuss Iran nuclear deal this week: Ifax
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 17, 2017 / 7:21 AM / in 5 days

Russian, Iranian diplomats to discuss Iran nuclear deal this week: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow this week to discuss the situation around the Iran nuclear deal, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian as saying on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi talks to journalists after meeting senior officials from the United States, Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France in a hotel in Vienna, Austria, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

“Certainly, the focus is on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in the light of (U.S. President Donald) Trump’s statement about his intentions ... and signals that the USA is inclined to supplement this document, to alter it or modify in a direction that suits Washington,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.