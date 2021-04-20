Russia's envoy says experts to focus on "possible sequencing" to revive Iran nuclear talks

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mikhail Ulyanov, leaves at a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, in Vienna, Austria, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia’s envoy to talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal said on Tuesday that the parties had agreed that experts begin work on the “possible sequencing of practical steps” for full restoration of the accord.

“In view of the progress made in the Vienna talks so far the Joint Commission of #JCPOA decided to establish the third working group to deal with possible sequencing of practical steps leading to full restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal,” Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter.