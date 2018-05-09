FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 8:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov says Moscow committed to Iran nuclear deal: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Russia remained committed to the Iran nuclear deal, a day after the United States decided to withdraw from the agreement, Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow, Russia April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans

