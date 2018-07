MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday he would take part in a meeting in Vienna to discuss how to maintain the Iran nuclear deal, two months after Washington said it would pull out of the pact.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting with U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Foreign ministers from Iran and the five world powers still party to the accord will meet in Vienna on Friday, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.