Russia's Putin meets Iran Supreme Leader's aide in Moscow: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin met Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Thursday in Moscow, RIA news agency reported, without providing any details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia July 12, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Velayati hailed Iran’s ties with Russia on Wednesday as “strategic” and said he would deliver messages to Putin from Khamenei and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani. His visit comes as Iran braces for renewed U.S. economic sanctions.