Russia says it is possible to discuss Iran deal's future without U.S.: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday it was possible to discuss the future of the Iran nuclear deal without the participation of the United States, the RIA news agency reported.

Ryabkov also said it would be impossible to preserve the deal without Tehran making concessions, the Interfax news agency reported. He also said that the U.S. decision on Iran was “rash” amid nuclear talks regarding the Korean peninsula.