May 15, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says EU should make up for U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s nuclear chief said on Tuesday that the European Union should make up for the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal or Tehran would ramp up its nuclear program to a level more advanced than before the accord.

“The European signatories should make up for the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA (the nuclear deal) and guarantee our rights ... If they cannot do that, we are ready to take our nuclear program to a level stronger than before the JCPOA,” the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, said in an interview on state television

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison Williams

