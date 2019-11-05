World News
November 5, 2019 / 6:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran will enrich uranium to 5% at Fordow underground nuclear site: official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi gestures as he speaks to Reuters during an interview in Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will enrich uranium to 5% at its underground Fordow nuclear facility on Wednesday, its nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Tuesday, adding the country had the capability to enrich uranium to 20% if needed.

“Tomorrow we will enrich uranium to five percent at Fordow ... Right now we have enough 20% enriched uranium but we can produce it if needed,” the Students News Agency ISNA quoted Salehi as saying, a day before Iran takes its fourth step to further scale back its commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below