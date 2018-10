GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran will deliver a slap and defeat America by defeating sanctions, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in an address broadcast Thursday on state TV.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran, September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

The speech was delivered to tens of thousands of members of the Basij militia and top Revolutionary Guards commanders in a stadium in Tehran.