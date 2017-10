DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia welcomed the new U.S. policy toward Iran and said lifting sanctions had allowed Iran to develop its ballistic missile program and step up its support for militant groups, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The kingdom said Iran took advantage of additional financial revenues to support for the Lebanese Shi‘ite movement Hezbollah and the Houthi group in Yemen.