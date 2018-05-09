FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 9, 2018 / 4:59 AM / in 33 minutes

Trump does not have 'mental capacity' to deal with issues: Iran parliament speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is not fit for his job, the speaker of Iran’s parliament said on Wednesday, according to Mizan, the website of the Iranian judiciary.

Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani holds a news conference in Istanbul January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“Trump does not have the mental capacity to deal with issues,” parliament speaker Ali Larijani said.

Members of parliament burned an American flag and a symbolic copy of the Iran deal as a session of parliament began. They also chanted “Death to America”, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.