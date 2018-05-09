Iran has drawn up plan to cope with U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal: government spokesman

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran has drawn up a plan to cope with America’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran’s government spokesman said Wednesday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

“The Management and Planning Organization of Iran have drawn up a plan that is proportional to the conditions of America’s exit from the nuclear deal,” government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said.

He did not give any details on the specifics of the plan.

The Iranian government has assigned budgets to deal with various scenarios related to the nuclear deal, he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal will lead to a loss of trust in the United States from the international community, Nobakht said.

“Today no country can coordinate their plan based on the reliability that they will reach an agreement with America,” Nobakht said.