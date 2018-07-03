Swiss call for nuclear deal with Iran to be preserved

BERN (Reuters) - Swiss President Alain Berset on Tuesday urged all sides not to endanger the nuclear agreement between global powers and Iran, after meeting his Tehran counterpart, Hassan Rouhani.

Swiss President Alain Berset and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shake hands after they deliver a statement after a two day visit in Bern, Switzerland, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Talks between Rouhani and the Swiss government focused on stabilizing the nuclear deal following the withdrawal of the United States, it said in a statement.

Switzerland pledged to work to preserve the flow of humanitarian goods to Iran, despite any resumption of U.S. sanctions, while urging Tehran to recognize Israel’s right to exist.