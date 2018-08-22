Bolton reaffirms U.S. not seeking regime change in Iran

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton reaffirmed on Wednesday that the United States was not seeking a change of government in Iran.

“Just to be clear, regime change in Iran is not American policy. But what we want is massive change in the regime’s behavior,” Bolton told a news conference in Jerusalem, where he has held talks with Israeli leaders.

Bolton, who has in the past suggested the U.S. government should push for a change in government in Iran, said in May that that was not part of the Trump administration’s policy.