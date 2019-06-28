Chinese envoy to nuclear talks guarded on buying Iranian oil

A journalist takes a picture as Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi and Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmit attend a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - China’s envoy to talks aimed at saving the Iran nuclear deal on Friday was guarded when asked if his country was willing to defy U.S. sanctions and buy Iranian oil but said his country rejects those sanctions.

“We reject the unilateral imposition of sanctions and for us energy security is important,” Fu Cong, director general of the Department of Arms Control of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told reporters after the talks.

“We do not accept this zero policy of the United States,” he said when asked if China would buy Iranian oil.