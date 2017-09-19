Iran nuclear deal must be changed for U.S. to remain in pact: Tillerson

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday the Iran nuclear agreement must be changed or the United States could not remain part of the pact.

Tillerson, in an interview on Fox News, said the so-called sunset clauses, under which some of the 2015 deal’s restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program expire over time, were of particular concern.

“If we’re going to stick with the Iran deal there has to be changes made to it. The sunset provisions simply is not a sensible way forward,” Tillerson said. “It’s just simply ... kicking the can down the road again for someone in the future to have to deal with.”