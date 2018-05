WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States will withdraw from a 2015 international agreement designed to deny Tehran the ability to build nuclear weapons.

U.S. President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said.