July 30, 2018 / 6:49 PM / in 24 minutes

Trump says he's willing to talk to Iran without preconditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet Iranian leaders without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, saying, “If they want to meet, we’ll meet.”

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question as he holds a joint news conference with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Asked at a White House news conference whether he was willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trump said: “I’d meet with anybody. I believe in meetings,” especially in cases where war is at stake.

“I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet,” Trump added, saying he would require “no preconditions.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

