Trump says Iran is violating 'spirit' of Iran nuclear deal
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 7:29 PM / a month ago

Trump says Iran is violating 'spirit' of Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran is violating “the spirit” of the Iran nuclear deal, but stopped short of saying whether he will refuse to recertify the agreement.

Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Washington after a visit to storm-hit Florida, Trump called the Iran deal negotiated by former President Barack Obama, “one of the worst deals I have ever seen.” 

Saying that Iran is violating “the spirit” of the agreement, Trump said, “We are not going to stand for what they are doing.”

Reporting by James Oliphant and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

