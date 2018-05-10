FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018

Turkey's Erdogan and Russia's Putin say U.S. wrong to quit Iran deal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Thursday that the United States had been wrong to withdraw from a big-power nuclear deal with Iran, a Turkish presidential source said.

They also discussed escalating tensions in Syria, the source said.

Trump said on Tuesday that the 2015 deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for measures restricting its nuclear program, did not go far enough in removing the threat posed by Iran to the United States and its allies in the Middle East.

