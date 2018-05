ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the United States will be the loser from President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear pact with Iran, state broadcaster TRT Haber on Wednesday reported him as telling CNN.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The TRT Haber report cited him as saying that the United States was not remaining faithful to the agreement it had reached.