Trump says he has made decision on Iran deal, declines to say what it is

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had made a decision on whether or not to pull the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, but he declined to say what it was.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Trump, when asked by reporters, said: “I have decided.”

If Trump does not certify in October that Iran is complying with the agreement, the U.S. Congress will have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions waived under the pact.