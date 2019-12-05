Iran says it will continue ballistic missile program: tweet

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi speaks to the media outside Security Council chambers at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said in a letter to the United Nations on Thursday that it is determined to go ahead with its disputed ballistic missile program, according to a copy of the letter tweeted by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Iran is determined to resolutely continue its activities related to ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles,” Iran’s U.N. envoy Majid Takhte Ravanchi wrote in the letter.

The British, German and French ambassadors called on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter on Wednesday to inform the Security Council in his next report that Iran’s missile program was “inconsistent” with a U.N. resolution that had endorsed the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six world powers.