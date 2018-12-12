Pompeo says Iran defying U.N. Security Council resolutions

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Iran is defying U.N. Security Council resolutions on its missile program and called on council members to take action to protect against the malign activity.

“This threat is real and upon us. We clearly see that the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) didn’t succeed in stopping this malign activity,” Pompeo told reporters after attending a council meeting. “This Security Council has a responsibility to protect citizens of the Middle East, Americans traveling through the Middle East, Europeans who are now at risk from Iranian missiles.

“We called upon every member of the Security Council to undertake actions that would achieve that.”