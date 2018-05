WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the two leaders condemned Iran’s rocket attacks on Israel from Syria, the White House said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at North Side middle school in Elkhart, Indiana, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Both leaders condemned the Iranian regime’s provocative rocket attacks from Syria against Israeli citizens,” the statement said.

“The leaders discussed how best to address Iran’s destabilizing behavior,” it said.