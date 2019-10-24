U.S. gives COSCO unit until December 20 to wind down transactions involving Iran oil

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday issued Chinese tanker company COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) a waiver until Dec. 20 to wind down all transactions related to Iranian oil under U.S. sanctions.

The move by the Trump administration came after it imposed sanctions in late September on four Chinese shipping companies including COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) for allegedly transporting oil from Iran.

Concern about the sanctions caused shipping costs for oil and LNG to more than double around the globe.

The Treasury Department said Thursday’s waiver applies to COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) or any entity owned 50% or more by the company.

The waiver does not authorize any transactions or activities with COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman and Ship Management Co, Ltd, or any entity owned 50% or more by the company, the department said.

Earlier this month a source told Reuters a supertanker owned by COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) received a temporary waiver from U.S. sanctions that allowed it to discharge oil cargoes.

The very large crude carrier (VLCC) Coswisdom Lake discharged some crude in Singapore and the remainder at Brunei, shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon showed.

The sanctions were to resume after the cargoes were discharged, the source said.

Sanction waivers were also being sought for a very large crude carrier carrying U.S. oil to South Korea, the source added.