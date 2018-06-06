Europe seeks U.S. sanction exemptions for its firms in Iran

BERLIN (Reuters) - European signatories to a nuclear deal with Iran have written to top U.S. officials to stress their commitment to upholding the pact, which Washington has quit, and to urge the United States to spare EU firms active in Iran from secondary sanctions.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012, a day before the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

In a letter, dated June 4, European ministers from Germany, France and Britain singled out key areas they wanted exempted, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy, automotive, civil aviation, infrastructure and banking.

“An Iranian withdrawal from the (nuclear agreement) would further unsettle a region where additional conflicts would be disastrous,” said the foreign and finance ministers and top EU diplomat in the letter to the U.S. Treasury Secretary and U.S. Secretary of State seen by Reuters on Wednesday.