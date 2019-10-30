World News
October 30, 2019 / 10:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: U.S. to renew waivers allowing non-proliferation work with Iran - sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear facilities that would make it harder for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration, which last year pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, will let the work go forward by issuing waivers to sanctions that bar non-U.S. firms from dealing with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said the sources on condition of anonymity.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chris Reese

