July 31, 2018 / 12:43 PM / in 2 hours

Iranian interior minister says Trump not trustworthy for talks: Fars news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran does not trust the United States as a negotiating partner, the interior minister in Tehran said on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump offered to meet his Iranian counterpart for talks without preconditions.

“The United States is not trustworthy. How can we trust this country when it withdraws unilaterally from the nuclear deal?” Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet

