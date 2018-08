BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will continue to offer export and investment guarantees for companies doing business with Iran, the economy ministry said on Monday, adding Berlin remained in dialogue with the U.S. on exemptions for German companies from Iran sanctions.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

“Export guarantees and investment guarantees from the Federal Ministry of Economics are still available to companies,” the economy ministry said.