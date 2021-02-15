Iran says it has told IAEA of plan to end snap inspections

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog about its plan to end sweeping inspection powers given to the agency under the 2015 nuclear deal, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“Act of Parliament will be executed on time and the IAEA has been informed today to ensure the smooth transition to a new course in due time. After all, goodwill brings about goodwill!,” Kazem Gharibabadi said on his Twitter account.

A law passed by Iran’s hardline-dominated parliament last year obliges the government to end the snap inspections of the IAEA on Feb. 21 and limit its inspections to declared nuclear sites only.