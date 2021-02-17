U.S. calls on Iran to reverse and refrain from steps harming IAEA pledges

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price stands at a podium as Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking speaks via teleconference during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have called for Iran to reverse and refrain from any steps that would impact its assurances to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday, as Tehran said it will start banning short-notice inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

In a press briefing, he also said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss Iran on Thursday in a meeting with his British, French and German counterparts.