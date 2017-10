ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Tehran would not accept pressure from European countries over its regional policy and missile programme, state TV reported.

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran September 27, 2017. Picture taken September 27, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

“European’s interference in Iran’s missile programme and our regional policy ... the Europeans’ following of America’s bullying policy is not acceptable for Iran,” Khamenei said.