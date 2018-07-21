FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Iran supreme leader says 'obvious mistake' to negotiate with U.S.: website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday it would be an “obvious mistake” to negotiate with the United States as Washington was unreliable.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

“The word and even the signature of the Americans cannot be relied upon, so negotiations with America are of no avail,” Khamenei said in a meeting with Foreign Ministry officials, adding that negotiations with Washington would be an “obvious mistake”, according to his official website.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan

