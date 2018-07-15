Iran's supreme leader calls for backing government in face of U.S. sanctions: website

(Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday called on state bodies to support the government of President Hassan Rouhani in fighting looming U.S. economic sanctions, saying America’s “conspiracy” could be defeated, according to his official website.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl//File Photo

“I strongly believe that if the government takes the necessary measures, it will be able to overcome problems and defeat the U.S. conspiracy,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech carried on the website, calling on state bodies to support the government’s economic policies.