U.S. sanctions aim to turn Iranians against government: Khamenei

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. economic pressure on Iran is intended to turn Iranians against their government, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying on Saturday by his website, as Iran faces a likely reimposition of U.S. sanctions.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

“They bring to bear economic pressure to separate the nation from the system ... but six U.S. presidents before him tried this and had to give up,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by Khamenei.ir, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.